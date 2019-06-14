Doctors' strike Live updates: Fight for safety at work causes nightmare for patients

Junior doctors all over the country have joined their counterparts from West Bengal in protest against violence against medical practitioners. Resident doctors in various medical colleges and hospitals of the country have closed down out patient departments (OPD), routine operation theatre services and ward vists.

On Friday morning, junor doctors at AIIMS centres in Delhi, Mumbai and others states joined the protests. Their counterparts in other hospitals and medical colleges of New Delhi, Odisha, Chandigarh, Goa, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and other states have also joined the protests. Emergency services, however, are available as usual.

This seqeunce of events began from Kolkata where junior doctors have been on strike since Tuesday to protest violence against two of their colleagues. Two resident doctors were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by the relatives of a patient who died at NRS Medical College and Hospital in the city.

In their protests, the resident doctors are demanding security for themselves in government hospitals.

The matter has take a a political colour after West Bengal Chief Minister blamed BJP and CPI(M) for instigating the protests by junior doctors. She has warned strict action if the doctors do not resume work.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has appealled to the doctors protesting in West Bengal and all over the country to end their agitation and return to work. He asked the doctors to hold symbolic protests and resume work so that the patients do not suffer.

Vardhan also wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to find an 'amicable end' to the stir. In his letter, the Health Minister asked Banerjee not to turn a sensitive matter as this into a 'prestige issue'.

Here are the LIVE updates from doctors' strike across India:

4:45 pm: A group of doctors also met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and apprised him about the medical fraternity's demand of ensuring safety and security of doctors in face of any violence in hospital premises. Vardhan has assured the doctors that he will look into their demands.

4:30 pm: The Calcutta High Court refused to pass any interim order on the strike by junior doctors at state-run hospitals. A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Suvra Ghosh also directed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to apprise it of the steps taken following the attack on the junior doctors at a city hospital on Monday night. Hearing a PIL in the matter, the Chief Justice reminded the protesting doctors of the 'Hippocratic Oath' they take to ensure the welfare of all patients.

4:15 pm: West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee appealed to striking junior doctors to "keep aside" misunderstandings and withdraw their agitation, which entered its fourth day on Friday. In a Facebook post, Chatterjee said, that all their grievances can be solved through discussions with the government.

4:08 pm: Around 4,500 resident doctors in Maharashtra stopped work on Friday in solidarity with the ongoing junior doctors' protest in West Bengal. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said junior doctors at government hospitals in the state will not perform surgeries or attend to out-patient departments (OPDs) between 8 am and 5 pm Friday. Emergency services remained unaffected.

4:05 pm: Doctors condemned 'threats' of strict action by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "We are not outsiders and this agitation is spontaneous... We are contemplating mass resignations," said Dr Arindam Dutta, spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors.

4:02 pm: Services were totally disrupted in outdoor facilities and other departments of state-run medical colleges and hospitals and a number of private medical facilities in Kolkata. However, emergency services were available at one or two hospitals of the city.

4:00 pm: Junior doctors in West Bengal continue their strike for the fourth day. They have been agitating since Tuesday demanding security for themselves in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital. The protesting doctors paid no heed to warning by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that strict action will be taken if they do not return to work.