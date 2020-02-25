Health Ministry springs into action after swine flu scare at Supreme Court

Union Health Ministry has initiated steps to prevent spread of swine flu in the Supreme Court after five judges caught Swine Flu that is caused by H1N1 virus.

To begin with, the ministry has strengthened the First Aid Post (FAP) of CGHS at the Supreme Court premises.

It has also ensured that all the affected judges are provided treatment as per the protocol and prophylactic treatment is given to all who have come in contact with them including their family members.

ALSO READ:Bengaluru to Meerut to Delhi, H1N1 virus spreading fast; time to hit the panic button?

"All five judges were kept in home isolation. Of these, three Judges have already resumed their duty and two continue to be under home isolation/observation and are recovering," a ministry statement said.

It also added that the court rooms and residences are being sanitised and awareness regarding preventive measures was disseminated to all concerned.

An H1N1 sensitisation workshop for lawyers and other staff members will also be conducted by the Ministry at Bar Council of India office on February 26, 2020.

ALSO READ:RBI's MPC likely to consider coronavirus impact on India

The ministry statement said that H1N1 is a seasonal infection which usually occurs every year with two peaks (one in January to March and another between July to September). It wanted public in general to take the preventive measures such as covering one's nose and mouth with a tissue/handkerchief while coughing or sneezing; washing hands often with soap and water; avoiding crowded places; avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth; staying away from crowded places if one has cough/cold; drinking plenty of water and sleeping well.