London-based Medix plans big foray into India's digital health services market

Medix Global, a London-based innovative digital health management solutions provider with operations across 90 countries and 4 million clients, is planning a big foray into India. The company plans to enter the market amid government's rollout of a National Digital Health Mission to change the healthcare delivery practices in India.

The company has started an office in Mumbai and will soon start operations in six other major cities in the next 12-18 months employing 1,000-2,000 people with a large pan-India digital infrastructure for tele-medicine and off-line medical solutions, Sigal Atzmon, Founder & CEO of Medix Global told BusinessToday.In.

"We will be investing heavily in India as the country lags behind in digital health infrastructure. Besides the many millions of dollars investment for Medix's infrastructure in India, we will also invest US$20-$30 million in innovative medical tech startups with focus on India through Medix Ventures, a venture capital fund of the Medix Group to promote digital med-tech solutions", she said.

In India, Medix will initially launch diagnosis and early disease detection services related to chronic diseases like cardio-vascular, diabetes management, cancer, stroke etc. These will include health risk assessment, genetic testing, biomarker testing and personalised screening tests and personalised prevention plans.

Medix will also launch case management solutions - like supervision of the diagnosis, referral for additional diagnostic tests, access to the world's leading specialists, recommendation for treatment and supervision of its implementation, besides providing on-going medical support. The services will also include an interactive Medix Healthcare app, which will educate and help patients interact with experts.

The digital healthcare market in India was valued at Rs 116.11 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach Rs 485.43 billion by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.41% during the 2019-2024 period, says a Research and Markets analyst report.

"The biggest issue of patients in countries like India is where to go for and get in touch with the best available doctor and services. We have a global network of over 4,000 specialists and 2,000 leading hospitals, besides 400 plus in-house doctors alongside nurses, medical admin and research teams. Our AI and digital health tools can connect a patient to the best doctor across the globe," says Sigal Atzmon, an investment banker turned entrepreneur.

She says other services of Medix include medical concierge, services for high mobility employees, clinical strategy consultations, medical claims management and medical governance services. Started in 2006 in the UK, and then in Israel and Hong-Kong, Medix's operations are mainly concentrated in Asia and Australia. In India, the company is in discussions with top corporates and insurance providers for tie-ups to help the patients.