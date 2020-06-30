'Never claimed Coronil can cure coronavirus': Patanjali does U-turn as doubts grow stronger

Patanjali Ayurved CEO Acharya Balkrishna has clarified that the company never positioned Coronil as a cure or means to control coronavirus. The company is already facing a criminal complaint in Bihar and an FIR in Jaipur over claims that the ayurvedic medicine can cure the virus.

"We never told the medicine (Coronil) can cure or control coronavirus. We said that we had made medicines and used them in clinical controlled trial which cured corona patients. There is no confusion in it," Balkrishna told news agency ANI.

In a series of tweets on Friday last week, Balkrishna had said that a concoction of ayurvedic medicines succeeded in clinical trials at NIMS University, Jaipur, results for which were publicised on June 23. Coronil, the medicine prepared by combining these components, was lawfully registered and that "Patanjali never called Coronil clinically and legally COVID-19 medication before the clinical control trial was completed," he had further said.

On June 23, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved had released "research-based medicine" Coronil tablet and Swasari vati. At the press conference in Haridwar, Baba Ramdev had claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines had shown 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials on COVID-19 infected patients except those on a life support system.

However, shortly after its release, AYUSH Ministry had said that it was unaware of the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study behind it. The ministry had then asked for relevant details, asking the company to stop marketing it.

Maharashtra and Rajasthan had refused to allow Patanjali to sell Coronil without required authorisations.

"The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of @PypAyurved's 'Coronil' were done at all. An abundant warning to @yogrishiramdev that Maharashtra won't allow sale of spurious medicines," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had tweeted last week.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said last week that Coronil cannot be used as a medicine in the state without the permission of AYUSH Ministry.

