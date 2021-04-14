Business Today
Pfizer to pursue bringing COVID-19 vaccine to India after easing of import rules

We have noted the recent announcement with regard to the regulatory pathway for global vaccines, a Pfizer spokesperson said

twitter-logoReuters | April 14, 2021 | Updated 08:07 IST
Pfizer to pursue bringing COVID-19 vaccine to India after easing of import rules

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it would work towards bringing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February.

"We have noted the recent announcement with regard to the regulatory pathway for global vaccines," a Pfizer spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

"We remain committed to continuing our engagement with the government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government's immunisation program."

