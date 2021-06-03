Second 'Made-in-India' COVID-19 vaccine soon; Centre orders 30 cr doses from Biological-E

The Centre has placed an order with Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological-E for 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The Union Health Ministry will make an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to the manufacturer for what will be the second made-in-India vaccine following Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by Biological-E from August-December 2021. The development comes after the Centre faced heavy criticism for its vaccination policy, which fell short when the country was hit by a severe second wave of COVID-19 in March-April.

The government had to halt exports of COVID-19 vaccine shots under its "Vaccine Maitri" programme and scrambled to procure more jabs to address shortage in the country.

Biological-E's COVID-19 vaccine is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trial after manifesting promising results in phase 1 and 2 tests.

The vaccine being developed by the company is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is expected to be available in the next few months.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) examined Biological-E's proposal and recommended its COVID-19 vaccine for approval after due diligence.