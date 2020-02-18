Telangana's bio booster shot: Syngene, Biological E launch major facilities

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday commissioned two major facilities - an R&D centre of Syngene and a vaccine facility of Biological E in the state. Rao, who is the son of state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, said with more than 800 pharma, biotech and related companies, the state has a target of reaching a combined enterprise value of $100 billion from $50 billion now.

Rao was speaking at the 17th edition of the three-day BioAsia 2020 event, an annual event of biotech experts and companies, which attracted over 2000 delegates from 37 countries.

Syngene International Limited, a leading global contract research organisation, announced the commissioning of the first phase of its new R&D centre in Hyderabad. With a palpable sense of pride, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, chairman and managing director of Biocon and the managing director Syngene International Limited tells Business Today, "It's our first big investment in Genome Valley where we hope to house over 250 scientists." The centre, located in Genome Valley, is spread across 52000 sq. ft. with an initial strength of around 150 scientists. This is the company's first operational research centre outside Bengaluru. A note issued by the company says when fully commissioned by the end of this year at an investment of Rs 167 crore, it will cover a total of 94000 sq. ft. and house around 270 scientists.

Rao, known as KTR in the industry and political circles, was upbeat on the fact that Syngene chose to invest in Telangana and the announcement coincided with the major biotech event. "We are happy that Syngene International Limited has selected Telangana for setting up their new R&D center. This is a testimony to one of the accomplishments of BioAsia which has been able to showcase the immense potential, opportunity, and support the state offers. We have been focusing on the Life Sciences sector and the Genome Valley was conceptualised to provide all the necessary infrastructure and support systems for life science R&D activities. Syngene's presence is surely a boost for the state's vision to be a biotech hub," he said.

Shaw, in a note, described the Telangana government as the one that has been taking pioneering efforts to create an environment that fosters the growth and development of the biotechnology industry.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Hunt, Chief Executive Officer, Syngene International said, "The inauguration of the site in Genome Valley marks an important step for the company. With increasing demand for our research services, we needed to find a location that offered the right environment to drive scientific innovation and seamless delivery. This means not just having the ability to build, equip and maintain world class laboratories, we also need to be able to attract top scientists in chemistry, biology, biometrics and other disciplines. Genome Valley has all the requisite infrastructure and a comprehensive science eco-system to allow us to deliver cutting edge, innovative scientific research outside Bangalore for the first time."

Genome Valley is described as India's first purpose-built cluster for life sciences R&D activities spread across 600 sq km. Syngene's new R&D centre is located in MN Park at the heart of the Genome Valley. The Syngene's new R&D centre is fully digitised based on an internet-based, innovative, analytical laboratory solution that enables anytime, anywhere, monitoring; remote and secure access; and minimises system downtime by monitoring the operational status of the systems. The centre also has other digitisation and automation features including electronic laboratory notebooks and analytical intelligence.

Initially, the company will offer Discovery Chemistry services from Hyderabad. In the next phase, other research services will move to this centre providing research to the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.

Syngene currently operates through multiple facilities in Bengaluru spread across an area of 1.5 million sq ft. comprising state-of-the art research and manufacturing facilities. These facilities have successfully cleared multiple global regulatory inspections including the USFDA, EMA and PMDA.

As for Biological E (BE), the company unveiled its new Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) in the Special Economic Zone at Genome Valley. Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E. Limited, said: "BE has invested around Rs 300 crore for building this plant, which is now ready for commercial production, on about 29 acres of land. This plant would generate employment opportunities for around 1000 people. This new facility will help our existing Vaccines Plant enhance the production and manufacture new products, which are in the pipeline."

