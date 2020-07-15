Business Today
Loading...

Zydus begins human trials for potential coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus vaccine update: ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said

twitter-logoReuters | July 15, 2020 | Updated 10:03 IST
Zydus begins human trials for potential coronavirus vaccine

Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus said on Wednesday it has started human studies for its potential COVID-19 vaccine, as coronavirus infections continue to surge in the world's third worst-hit nation.

ZyCoV-D, its plasmid DNA vaccine, was found to be safe, immunogenic and well-tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies, Zydus said.

In the human trials, Zydus will enroll over 1,000 subjects across multiple clinical study sites in India.

Also read: Coronavirus: Moderna early stage trials prove experimental vaccine safe

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: coronavirus vaccine | coronavirus vaccine update | Zydus | Zydus coronavirus vaccine | Zydus corona vaccine trial | ZyCoV-D | ZyCoV-D human trials india | Zydus potential covid-19 vaccine | Zydus covid-19 vaccine
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close