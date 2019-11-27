Jio Fiber Preview Offer not available to new users anymore; benefits continue for old subscribers

Ahead of commercial launch of Reliance Jio Fiber, the company had introduced Jio Fiber Preview Offer as a scheme to bring in new subscribers. Now, Reliance Jio has reportedly said that new users of Jio Fiber broadband services will not be able to avail the Jio Fibre Preview Offer. However, those already using the Preview Offer haven't seen any changes in their subscriptions.

The Jio Fibre Preview Offer was first spotted in July 2017 and was active even after the official launch of Jio Fibre in September earlier this year. The scheme offered 100GB of data per month which can be topped up with 40GB recharges when the data runs out. These data benefits were offered against a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 or Rs 2,500, depending on the type of router.

ALSO READ:Reliance JioFiber: Getting only 50 Mbps speed on 100 Mbps plan? Here's what you should do

ALSO READ:5G rollout likely to be delayed by 5 years due to high prices, insufficient spectrum: COAI

So far, Jio had offered the Preview offer to subscribers who joined before as well as after the commercial debut of Reliance Jio Fiber. Jio had said that its existing users under the Preview Offer would be migrated to paid services. While many of them yet to be migrated, new users are not able to select the Jio Fibre Preview Offer, according to a report by Telecom Talk.

With Jio Fibre Preview Offer no longer available, subscribers will have to choose from the existing plans. Jio Fibre offer data speeds in the range of 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, with plans starting from Rs 699 and going all the way up to Rs 8,499.

Jio Fibre subscribers have to make a one-payment of Rs 2,500 - Rs 1,500 refundable security deposit and Rs 1,000 installation charges - and purchase required peripherals for additional services like cloud gaming, video calling, VR experience, and such. The higher plans will also come with Jio's First-Day, First-Show service and special sports content.

ALSO READ:Reliance Jio Fiber: Wi-Fi Mesh, separate broadband ID for guests, other features you may have missed

ALSO READ:BT Buzz: Why Reliance JioFiber is not so disruptive, after all