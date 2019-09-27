Reliance JioFiber: Getting only 50 Mbps speed on 100 Mbps plan? Here's what you should do

Reliance JioFiber had taken Indian fixed broadband subscribers by surprise when it announced a minimum of 100 Mbps speeds for as low as Rs 699. The offer was much cheaper than the existing fixed-line broadband subscribers. Airtel, in comparison, offers 100 Mbps for Rs 1,099 in Delhi and its cheapest Rs 799 plan only offers speeds up to 40 Mbps. However, Jio's 100 Mbps plan isn't yet delivering the promised speeds, and can only up to 50 Mbps under its 100 Mbps plan for Delhi-NCR.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio had been beta testing the Jio GigaFiber in select cities in India for over a year. Post the launch, the registration process for getting the broadband connection has begun but there is no timeframe and clarity as to when the registered customers will get the active connection set up at their home or office. However, the customers who had enrolled for the preview offer, and already have the JioFiber connection, are getting up to 50 Mbps on Jio Wi-Fi Home gateway. The company offers only 100GB monthly data with the additional top-up recharge of 1000GB. The 100 Mbps speed is only available when users connect their devices like a laptop or PC with Ethernet cable.

Meanwhile, Reliance JioFiber representatives have clarified that the reduction in speed is due to the single-band (2.4GHz) router that was provided to the customers who opted for the preview offer. According to a report from 91Mobiles, Wi-Fi speeds of up to 100Mbps could be obtained with dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi router. However, the dual-band router will have to be purchased separately by the customer. Other service providers had upgraded the single band router to the dual-band for free for their customers who had opted for 100 Mbps and above plans.

It is not yet known whether Reliance Jio will upgrade the existing single-band routers for free for their Jio GigaFiber customers. If that's not the case, then existing customers will have to bear additional costs of upgrading and buying a new dual-band router.

To recall, Reliance Jio launched six plans and segmented them into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium. The Bronze, Silver and Gold plans offer 100 Mbps to 250 Mbps speeds with 100GB, 200GB and 500GB data priced at Rs 699, Rs 849 and Rs 1299 respectively. On the other side of the speed and data spectrum are Platinum and Titanium plans with 1Gbps speeds and 2500GB and 5000GB data respectively. Both the premium plans are priced at Rs 3999 and Rs 8499 are suitable for people who have high data and speed demands.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: What does Reliance Jio Postpaid Plus plan offer?

Also Read: Reliance JioFiber effect: ACT Fibernet launches gaming subscription service

Also Read: Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs Hathway: Which is faster, cheaper?

Also Read: Reliance Jio Fiber update: How long will you have to wait for GigaFiber connection

Also Read: JioFiber: Should you buy 100Mbps, 250Mbps, 500Mbps or 1Gbps package?

Also Read: BT Buzz: Why Reliance JioFiber is not so disruptive, after all