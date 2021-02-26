Jio launches JioPhone 2021 offer; check price, benefits

Reliance Jio has announced the JioPhone 2021 offer which brings unlimited voice calling, unlimited data access for 24 months coupled with a brand new JioPhone for just Rs 1,999. Jio has also launched a 12-month version of this plan with similar benefits for Rs. 1,499.

Jio, in a press release, has claimed that there are over 100 million JioPhone users in the country. Jio states that over 300 million mobile subscribers are still stuck in the 2G era. To make the JioPhone and associated services more accessible to these 300 million feature phone users, it has launched the JioPhone 2021 offer.

Reliance Jio Director Akash Ambani, upon the launch of the JioPhone 2021 offer, said, "There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Since the last 4 years Jio has democratised internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few".

Ambani further added, "The New JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement."

Under the JioPhone 2021 offer, new users will get 24 months of unlimited voice calling, unlimited data (2 GB High-Speed Data every month) and a brand new JioPhone for Rs 1,999. No recharge would be needed for 2 years. Jio claims that this offer is 2.5x times cheaper than any other network. There is also the option to get a cheaper version of this offer which provides the same benefit for 12 months at Rs 1,499.

For existing JioPhone users, Jio is offering 12 months of unlimited calling coupled with unlimited data (2 GB High Speed Data every month) for Rs 749.

Also read: Qualcomm likely to play key role in Jio-Google budget smartphone