PUBG Corp, Reliance Jio in talks to bring back PUBG Mobile to India

PUBG Corporation is holding talks with Reliance Jio to bring the popular multiplayer game back on the mobile screens of its Indian fans.

Speculations have been rife that the gaming major has been in discussions with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's (RIL) telecom arm to resume operations in the country.

The companies are currently in the process of working out the details of the deal as to how to structure it, Hindu Business Line reported, citing sources adding that PUBG Corp and Reliance Jio's legal teams are deliberating on revenue sharing and localisation aspects of the deal.

The two prospects visible for now are - a 50:50 revenue split or Reliance Jio assures PUBG Corp earnings based on a fixed number of users per month.

However, neither of the companies have given out any official statement on the likely association.

If the deal comes through, it will help PUBG get hold of one of its largest markets, and facilitate Reliance's entry into the online gaming market in India.

Mukesh Ambani had said in February this year that going forward online gaming would be bigger than most entertainment mediums in the country.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had on September 2 banned 59 more apps including PUBG, in addition to 165 mobile applications banned on two occasions earlier.

The ministry in a stern notice said that the said apps were banned in view of the "emergent nature of threats" as they were engaged in activities which were "prejudicial" to sovereignty, defence and security of the country.