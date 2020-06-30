Reliance Jio adds over 60 lakh subscribers in February; Vodafone Idea loses 34 lakh users

Reliance Jio is on the roll as it continues to lead the wireless subscriber tally in the domestic market. According to the latest data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio added 62.57 lakh subscribers in February 2020.

Its rival Bharti Airtel could only gain 9.2 lakh subscribers during the same period. Government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) garnered 4.39 lakh users during February. Vodafone Idea, already reeling from losses, lost 34.67 lakh subscribers in the same month.

In terms of subscriber market share for wireless services, Reliance Jio held 32.9 per cent, with Bharti Airtel at 28.35 per cent and Vodafone Idea at 28 per cent share as on February 29, 2020, Trai added. Overall wireless subscribers (2G, 3G and 4G) increased to 116 crore at the end of February, a monthly increase of 0.36 percent, it said.

In addition to this, telephone subscribers in India (landline and mobile combined) rose to 118 crore at the end of February, a growth of 0.32 per cent over the previous month, according to Trai.

Urban telephone subscription dipped marginally to 66.1 crore at the end of February, but the rural subscription increased to 51.9 crore.

Further, the number of broadband subscribers increased to 68.1 crore at the end of February, registering a growth rate of 1.15 per cent over the previous month. Trai said the top-five service providers constituted 98.99 per cent market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of February. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (38.36 crore), Bharti Airtel (14.61 crore), Vodafone Idea (11.82 crore), BSNL (2.46 crore)," it said.

