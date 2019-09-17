Reliance Jio Fiber: Why JioFiber Gold plan is better than 100Mbps Bronze, Silver plans

Reliance Jio Fiber, also known as Jio GigaFiber, unveiled its broadband internet plans on September 5 and the consumers still can't seem to decide which plan offers more bang for their buck. Jio Fiber laid out six different plans with price ranging from Rs 699 for the Bronze prepaid plan to Rs 8,499 for the Titanium plan. The base plan offers 100GB data at 100 Mbps whereas the top 1Gbps plan offers 5,000GB data. However, the sweet spot or the best plan for a home user lies somewhere in the middle.

Reliance Jio has segmented its plans into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium. The Diamond, Platinum and the Titanium plans of JioFiber are geared towards high-end users and offices. Both Titanium and Platinum plans offer 1Gbps (125MBps) speeds whereas the JioFiber Diamond prepaid plan offers 500 Mbps (62.5 MBps) speed and nearly a terabyte of data. All three plans offer business-grade connections and are overkill for residential use. Also, the high-speed of 1Gbps depend on devices network interface card. The device, e.g. smartphone or the laptop, is the weakest link in the chain to receiving the high-speed internet connection. Most smartphones are limited by their network interface cards to speeds well below 1Gbps.

On the other end of the speed spectrum, the base Jio Fiber plans offer decent 100 Mbps speeds but offer only 100GB and 200GB data respectively. Any user watching usual YouTube content in HD will exhaust the high-speed data limit within 1-2 weeks.

The sweet spot comes down at the Gold prepaid plan of Jio Fiber that offers 250 Mbps speed and 500GB data for Rs 1299. Most residences can easily function with 250 Mbps connection. Also, a 250 Mbps connection is more than enough for streaming Netflix content at full HD resolution on multiple devices. Other than the speed, the Gold plan comes with the annual subscription of OTT apps. On the other hand, the Bronze plan only offers 3 months of JioCinema and JioSaavn, wherease the Silver plan comes with only 3 months of OTT app subscription.

