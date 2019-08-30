Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: JioFiber to be free for 2 months nationwide!

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., announced fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service called Jio GigaFiber, a combo service of broadband internet, fixed-line telephone service and television set-top-box, at its AGM on August 12. Renamed JioFiber, the service is all set to bring broadband revolution in India from September 5 and believe it or not, it will be for free, at least for the first two months for the preview customers.

Reliance first announced its Jio GigaFiber service in 2018 AGM and came up with Jio GigaFiber preview offer in the select cities with a security deposit of Rs 2500. These customers will not be charged by Reliance Jio for the minimum period of two months after the roll out of Jio Fiber. Alternatively, preview customers can also take a refund of Rs 2500 they paid as security deposit at any time, as per the Times of India report.

Post September 5 roll-out, the new customers will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1500. Jio Fiber will also charge Rs 1000 as installation charges. Interested users can register for the service by visiting Reliance Jio's official website. Initially, the Jio Fiber connections will be available in the select cities only. As of now, Jio Fiber connections are available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Surat, Vadodara, Chennai, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Surat, Agra, Meerut, Vizag, Lucknow, Jamshedpur, Haridwar, Gaya, Patna, Port Blair, Punjab and some more states.

We already know that Reliance Jio Fiber plans will start from Rs 700 and offer a speed of 100 Mbps. The high-end 1Gbps plan is priced at Rs 10,000. The complete lists of plans and traffic have not been announced yet and we can expect the company to give more details on September 5. Among other freebies, Reliance Jio has a 'Welcome offer' under which it will give an HD or 4K LED TV as well as 4K set-top box for free with their Jio Fiber connection to those who opt for the annual plans or the 'Jio Forever plans.' Reliance Jio Fiber has already received 1.5 crore registrations and the company is aiming to cover as many as 2 crore residences and 1.5 crore business establishments across 1,600 towns in India.

Edited By: Udit Verma

