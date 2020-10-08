Reliance Jio launches special scheme to target Airtel, Voda Idea's postpaid users; check out details

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator by market share, has come up with a new feature that allows mobile phone users to carry-forward their credit limit at no extra cost if they wish to choose Jio's postpaid plans. Reliance Jio's new feature is aimed at making it easy for existing postpaid users of other telecom operators, including Airtel and Vodaphone Idea, to join Jio Postpaid Plus plans.

"With this feature, postpaid users of other operators can simply carry forward their existing credit limit from the current operator to Jio in just 3 simple steps, without paying a single rupee or any security deposit," Jio said in a statement.

How to use Jio's new feature:

STEP 1: Send 'Hi' to 88-501-88-501 from WhatsApp (from the postpaid number that you want to move to Jio).

STEP 2: Upload your existing operator's postpaid bill.

STEP 3: After 24 hours, you can walk into any Jio store or call for home delivery of your JioPostpaid Plus SIM and get a credit limit.

Reliance Jio last month introduced the Postpaid Plus plans to start at Rs 399. Other Postpaid Plus plans are Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499.

Notably, these plans require customers to pay a security deposit for each of these plans. The security deposits are Rs 500 for Rs 399 plan; Rs 750 for Rs 599 plan; Rs 1,000 for Rs 799 plan; and Rs 1,200 for Rs 999 plan. Those opting for Rs 1,499 Jio PostPaid Plus plan will have to subscribe for the minimum six-month plan. The plan comes with a security deposit of Rs 1,800.

The company, however, said depending on a postpaid users' history, it reserves the right to waive off the security. Under these new postpaid plans, Jio will also charge Rs 135, excluding taxes, as subscription charges for avail OTT facilities. Customers can enjoy subscriptions of Netflix Mobile, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio Apps by paying Rs 135 plus taxes extra as part of the monthly rental plan.

Also read: Reliance Jio to produce 10 crore low-cost Android phones by December