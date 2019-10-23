Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed chart in September: TRAI

Telecom operator Reliance Jio recorded over 2.5 times higher average data download speed of 21 megabit per second in September 2019, compared to its closest competitor Bharti Airtel, according to data released by the sector regulator TRAI.

Bharti Airtel network recorded average download speed of 8.3 mbps in September. It was followed by Vodafone with 6.9 mbps and Idea Cellular with 6.4 mbps download speed.

Both Vodafone and Idea Cellular have merged their businesses but their network integration is still on.

On October 22, private mobile data analytics firm Opensignal said it has found Bharti Airtel with fastest data download speed between June-August 2019. Data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India showed the Jio was on top of the chart during the Opensignal survey period.

The average speed is computed by TRAI based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.

State-owned BSNL, which has only 3G network, maintained its lead in the segment over private telecom operators with download speed of 2.6 mbps and upload speed of 1.3 mbps.

Idea Cellular regained the top spot in upload segment with 5.4 mbps speed in September by pipping its partner Vodafone, which recorded average upload speed of 5.2 mbps. Jio was on third spot in the segment with upload speed of 4.2 mbps and it was followed by Airtel with upload speed of 3.1 mbps, according to the data published by TRAI.

The download speed helps in accessing content from various applications while upload speed helps in sharing of content by the subscribers like email, photo, video etc.

