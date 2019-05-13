Reliance renews Jio Prime membership plan for free; here's how to subscribe

Reliance Jio has extended its Prime membership plan of Rs 99 for another year. The offer is available on complimentary basis for all Jio subscribers who have subscribed to Jio Prime. This means, all the Jio subscribers now no more need to pay an additional Rs 99 for getting the Prime subscription and can get access to all of Jio Apps, including the now popular JioTV and JioCinema in just Rs 99.

The Prime subscription is being renewed automatically for everyone and subscribers now only need to pay for recharge plans.

Here's how to check if you are the beneficiary of Jio Prime membership:

Step1. Go to the MyJio app

Step 2. Visit the My plans section

The 'My plan' section will show you a notice confirming the extension of the membership for another year. It will read: "Your request to avail free Jio Prime membership for a year has been registered successfully. You can now enjoy Jio Prime benefits for another year. Thank You!"

If you receive this notification, it means your subscription is activated

The Jio Prime subscription plan was introduced in 2017. At present, the cheapest plan that Jio now offers is of Rs 98. This plan is valid for 28 days and offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS. Along with that, the Rs 98 plan also offers 2GB data for use in Jio's 4G LTE network and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps.

