Vodafone Idea pays Rs 1,000 crore in AGR dues; total payout reaches Rs 7,854 crore

Vodafone Idea said it has paid additional Rs 1,000 crore the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) toward the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on July 17. In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the telecom company said that it has paid Rs 7,854 crore in total towards AGR dues.

"The Company has yesterday (i.e. July 17, 2020) paid a further sum of Rs. 1,000 crore to the DoT towards the AGR dues. The Company had earlier deposited Rs. 6,854 crore in 3 tranches. The Company has thus paid an aggregate amount of Rs 7,854 crore towards the AGR dues," Vodafone said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In its statement, Vodafone Idea also stated that the Supreme Court order on June 18, 2020, had asked telecom operators to pay a reasonable amount to establish their bonafides before the next hearing.

"We have requested the telecom operators to file audited Balance Sheets, for the last 10 years including for the calendar year ending 31.3.2020 as well as the Income Tax Returns and the particulars of AGR deposited during the last 10 years and we have also requested to make payments of reasonable amount also to show their bonafides, before the next date of hearing," the apex court had said.

In a recent relief to Vodafone Idea, telecom tribunal TDSAT on Friday stayed TRAI's interim direction asking Vodafone Idea to withhold its priority plan that promises 4G network on a priority basis to certain premium users. In its order, TDSAT said it would be open for TRAI to proceed with the inquiry and pass final orders in accordance with law at the earliest after ensuring that requirements of natural justice are satisfied and Vodafone Idea is given opportunity to explain any alleged contravention of extant directions of the authority.

Earlier this week, Vodafone Idea moved the tribunal challenging TRAI's direction asking the company to withhold the plan till the matter is examined.

