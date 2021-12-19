Ameera Shah: The Crisis Warrior

Ameera Shah bet on herself twice. First, as a young woman with a non-medical background, she drove her father’s standalone diagnostics lab in 2001 to a chain of 135 labs and more than 3,000 collection centres today. Second, she took a personal debt in 2015 to up her stake in Metropolis from 36 per cent to 63 per cent to grow the company. In the next few years, the company listed, and she paid back the debt. “I took a big punt on myself that I can pull this off. And I did,” says the Promoter and MD of Metropolis. These adverse situations allowed Shah to face her fears and come out a winner many times over. Today, Metropolis is valued at Rs 16,000 crore (Rs 2,000 crore in 2015), with revenues of Rs 998 crore and net profit of Rs 183 crore. Next up: expand Metropolis to 100-150 more cities. Pronto.