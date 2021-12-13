Monika Shergill: Power of Stories

In the past few years, Netflix has invested Rs 3,000 crore to acquire local content and build a local portfolio. This year, it has launched more than 40 titles. Monika Shergill, Netflix’s Vice President, Content, says getting reluctant auteurs like Sanjay Leela Bhansali to join the digital medium was among her biggest achievements. As per research reports, Netflix had 20 per cent of the country’s OTT market share in FY21. And according to RoC data, Netflix India’s topline nearly doubled to Rs 923.7 crore in FY20 from the previous fiscal. Expect more. Soon.