Roshni Nadar Malhotra: IT’s Power Woman

This year, india’s top IT services firms are set to clock double-digit revenue growth, thanks to a rise in IT services spending globally because of Covid-19. The trend also drove HCL Technologies, one of the country’s top five IT services firms, to generate revenue of Rs 20,655 crore in the July-September quarter, up 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y. It also signed 14 large deals that quarter. But HCL Tech’s products and platforms revenue declined 5.5 per cent, the third straight quarter of sequential decline. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, who is Chairperson, HCL Technologies, and Trustee, Shiv Nadar Foundation, will look to set that right.