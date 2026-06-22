'We are not Indians': Canadian woman's FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony rant backfires

A viral video from Canada has triggered a heated debate on multiculturalism, identity, and representation after a Canadian woman criticized the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto for featuring performer Nora Fatehi and what she described as an "Indian" cultural presence. The comments quickly drew criticism online, with many users highlighting that Nora Fatehi herself is Canadian-born.

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What sparked the controversy?

The controversy began after a video surfaced on social media showing a woman reacting to Canada's FIFA World Cup opening celebrations at Toronto's BMO Field. In the clip, she questioned why Indian cultural elements appeared to be part of Canada's presentation and argued that the ceremony did not reflect Canadian identity.

The woman's remarks included complaints about hearing Punjabi and seeing performers associated with Indian entertainment, prompting a wave of responses across social media platforms. Many users characterized the comments as exclusionary and out of step with Canada's multicultural identity.

'Nora Fatehi is Canadian'

One of the most common responses online was a reminder that Nora Fatehi was born and raised in Toronto and is a Canadian citizen of Moroccan descent. Social media users pointed out that her inclusion in the ceremony was entirely consistent with showcasing Canadian talent on a global stage.

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Several commenters also noted that Toronto is among the world's most diverse cities and that cultural representation has long been part of major public events in Canada. The online backlash largely focused on the perceived contradiction of criticizing a Canadian-born performer for not fitting a narrow definition of Canadian identity.

Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup moment

Fatehi was among the headline performers during Canada's segment of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening celebrations. She performed alongside French artist Vegedream and producer Sanjoy, delivering the tournament anthem "Siir Siir" before an international audience. Her appearance was part of FIFA's multi-city opening festivities across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Ahead of the event, Fatehi described the performance as a "homecoming," noting that she left Toronto years ago to pursue a career in India's entertainment industry and never imagined returning to her hometown for an event as significant as the FIFA World Cup.

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The episode has reignited discussions about immigration, multiculturalism, and national identity in Canada. Supporters of the ceremony argued that the diverse lineup reflected modern Canada, where people from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds contribute to the country's social fabric.

The Toronto event itself featured a multicultural lineup that included Canadian and international artists, reflecting FIFA's effort to showcase the cultural diversity of host nations during the expanded 2026 World Cup.