The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway with a high-voltage opening clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The tournament, which runs from March 28 to May 31, will see 10 teams compete across a packed schedule, with the opening match setting the tone for the weeks ahead.

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Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opted to skip the traditional opening ceremony this year, placing full focus on on-field action from the very first ball.

Match details

Match: RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 opener

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to watch: Star Sports Network, JioHotstar (live streaming)

RCB vs SRH: Match preview and key players

RCB enter the season as defending champions, with Rajat Patidar leading the side. The team continues to rely on stalwart Virat Kohli, who has shown strong form in pre-season, alongside a balanced mix of experienced players and emerging talent.

SRH, meanwhile, will look to make an early statement with their aggressive top order featuring Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. The side has built a reputation for explosive starts and will aim to challenge RCB's bowling attack at a batting-friendly Chinnaswamy surface.

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Given Bengaluru's track record, a high-scoring contest is expected, with both teams boasting strong batting line-ups.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd (or Tim David), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Ishan Kishan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Brydon Carse, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivang Kumar, Zeeshan Ansari, Pat Cummins

Winning chances: Who holds the edge?

RCB appear to have a slight advantage heading into the opener and momentum from their previous title-winning campaign. Their batting depth, led by Kohli and Phil Salt, could prove decisive on a high-scoring ground.

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According to Google's predictions, the contest appears closely balanced, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru holding a slight advantage at a 54% win probability, while Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed just behind at 46%.

SRH's explosive top order and a bowling unit featuring Cummins make them strong contenders, especially if they strike early.