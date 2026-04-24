Waaree, Premier Energies shares tumble 5%; here's why solar stocks are in focus today

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd and Vikram Solar Ltd fell up to 5 per cent in Friday's trade as the US Commerce Department announced preliminary antidumping duties on solar cells and panels imported from India, and two other countries. Premier Energies shares also fell in early trade, but recovered fully as the session progressed. A Reuters report suggested that federal trade officials sided with domestic solar factory owners in finding that companies operating in Indonesia, India and Laos dumped cheap goods in the US market, with the fact ​sheet posted on the Commerce Department's website suggesting ⁠preliminary duty rates, known as dumping margins, of 123.04 per cent for imports from ​India. This was far higher than of 35.17 per cent for imports from Indonesia and 22.46 per cent for imports from Laos.



Following the development, Waaree Energies fell 5.03 per cent to hit a low of Rs 3,240. This company is scheduled to declare its March quarter results on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Premier Energies Ltd, on the other hand, was trading 1.21 per ecnt higher at Rs 1,013. Vikram Solar Ltd shares were trading 1,19 per cent lower at Rs 225.

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Ahead of the March quarter results season, a couple of brokerages expect Waaree Energies to outshine solar panel maker Premier Energies in terms of Q4 growth. They retained 'Buy' on both the stocks.

Kotak Institutional Equities said Waaree Energies is expected to report a 111 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,310.30 crore on a 124 per cent YoY increase in sales at Rs 8,999.20 crore. It added that Waaree’s revenue growth is likely to be driven by the scale-up of recently commissioned module facilities, improved utilisation of its 5.4 GW cell facility, contribution from the new inverter and transformer business, and a $2 cents per wp increase in module pricing due to higher Chinese cell prices.

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Premier Energies, on the other hand, is seen reporting a 73.61 per cent YoY increase in profit at Rs 482.30 crore on a 54.5 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 2,503.80 crore. Revenue growth for the solar module manufacturer is expected at 54 per cent YoY, led by a ramp-up in production at its 1.2 GW cell facility.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimated Waaree’s Q4 profit at Rs 1,134 crore, up 82.3 per cent YoY, compared with a 33.3 per cent YoY rise in Premier Energies’ profit.