‘10000 grams later’: Rohit Sharma’s shocking weight drop stuns cricket world

Rohit Sharma has shed 10 kilograms ahead of his much-anticipated return to international cricket, with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar revealing the dramatic transformation in a new Instagram post.

India ODI captain Rohit Sharma, 38, hasn’t played since the 2025 IPL but is now gearing up to lead India in the three-match ODI series against Australia in October. Nayar, who has long worked with Rohit at the domestic and national levels, shared a photo of the two, writing, “10000 grams later... we keep pushing,” pointing to Sharma’s intense off-field grind.

“Rohit’s commitment is unreal,” said Nayar, hinting at rigorous training sessions leading up to the Australia series.

Since retiring from Test and T20I formats earlier this year, Rohit’s ODI future had come under scrutiny. Speculation intensified with his prolonged absence, but his recent physical overhaul appears aimed at silencing doubters.

Rohit, who top-scored with 76 in India’s Champions Trophy final loss to New Zealand in June, was named Player of the Match despite the defeat. At the time, he dismissed retirement talks, vowing to stay on in ODIs at least through the next World Cup cycle.

Currently ranked No. 2 in the ICC ODI batting charts—just behind Shubman Gill—Rohit’s form remains elite. His partnership with Gill has anchored India’s top order since 2023, and his return is expected to stabilize the squad after a quiet post-World Cup phase.

The upcoming series may also see the return of Virat Kohli, who, like Rohit, now plays only in ODIs.

As India prepares to tour Australia in October, all eyes will be on Rohit—now leaner, sharper, and seemingly more determined than ever.