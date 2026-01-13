Bangladesh tells ICC it won’t travel to India for T20 World Cup, cites security concerns

Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has hardened amid widening tensions with Indian cricket authorities. The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday restated its position during a video conference with the International Cricket Council, citing security concerns for its players and support staff.

The meeting was convened to discuss the participation of the Bangladesh men’s team in the tournament, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, 2026.

The discussions were attended by BCB president Md Aminul Islam, vice-presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, director and Cricket Operations Committee chairman Nazmul Abedeen, and chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

During the talks, the BCB reaffirmed its refusal to travel to India and again urged the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches to venues outside the country in the interest of player safety. The ICC, however, pointed out that the tournament schedule and itinerary have already been finalised and asked the board to reconsider its stance. Despite the request, the BCB maintained that the safety and well-being of its players, officials and staff remain its top priority.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions to explore possible solutions and reach a mutually acceptable outcome.

Tensions with BCCI add context

The latest development comes against the backdrop of rapidly escalating tensions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the BCB.

Relations soured after the BCCI terminated Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s contract in the Indian Premier League, following political backlash in India over reports of violence against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh. Acting on the directive, Kolkata Knight Riders released the player, prompting the BCB to convene an emergency high-level meeting.

Soon after, Bangladesh formally wrote to the ICC requesting that its World Cup fixtures be moved out of India due to concerns over player safety.

Vice-president Faruque Ahmed later cited Pakistan as a precedent, noting that India and Pakistan already operate under a hybrid hosting model in international tournaments. The BCB further escalated matters by banning the broadcast of the upcoming IPL season within Bangladesh. Speaking to India Today, Ahmed acknowledged that political factors had played a significant role in the deterioration of relations between the two boards.

Earlier, the BCB was forced to issue a clarification after Bangladesh’s sports adviser Azif Nazrul publicly claimed that the ICC had acknowledged the request for a venue change. Hours later, the board clarified that it had received no official communication from the ICC, underlining that discussions remain ongoing and that no final decision has been conveyed by the world body.