BCCI Secretary Jay Shah elected unopposed as ICC Chairman, will be the youngest ever to hold the position

Jay Shah, the current BCCI honorary secretary, has been elected as the new Chairman of the ICC and will start his role on December 1. Greg Barclay, the outgoing Chairman, announced on August 20 that he would not seek a third term and would step down in November. He is the youngest Chairman of ICC.

Shah, the only nominee for the ICC Chairman position, has promised to work on expanding cricket's global reach. He highlighted the upcoming inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as a key opportunity for the sport.

“I am humbled by the nomination as the Chair of the International Cricket Council,” Shah stated.

“I am committed to working closely with the ICC team and our member nations to further globalize cricket. We stand at a critical juncture where it is increasingly important to balance the coexistence of multiple formats, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and introduce our marquee events to new global markets. Our goal is to make cricket more inclusive and popular than ever before.”

“While we will build on the valuable lessons learned, we must also embrace fresh thinking and innovation to elevate the love for cricket worldwide. The inclusion of our sport in the Olympics at LA 2028 represents a significant inflection point for the growth of cricket, and I am confident that it will drive the sport forward in unprecedented ways.”