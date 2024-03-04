‘Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'’: MS Dhoni’s cryptic post ahead of IPL 2024 piques fans curiosity

MS Dhoni surprised cricket enthusiasts with an unusual foray into social media, just days ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The former Indian captain is poised to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their quest to defend the title and secure a record-breaking sixth championship.

The Super Kings will initiate their campaign with an exciting clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, at the M Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk) in Chennai on March 22.

In a surprising move, MS Dhoni engaged with fans on Facebook ahead of the IPL 2024 season, expressing his anticipation for the upcoming matches. Dhoni's cryptic statement about a "new role" has sparked speculation on social media, leaving fans curious about what changes might be in store for the seasoned cricketer.

"Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!" wrote Dhoni on Facebook.

Since the inception of the IPL in 2008, MS Dhoni has been an integral part of the CSK camp. His remarkable journey began with a record-breaking bid of $1.6 million in the inaugural season's auction.

Dhoni has consistently captained the team in all 14 seasons they have participated in, except for 2016 and 2017 when he played for the Rising Pune Supergiants due to CSK's suspension.

Despite attempts to transition leadership to Ravindra Jadeja before the 2022 season, Dhoni returned mid-season and led CSK to their fifth title in 2023.

Despite speculation about his retirement after the 2023 campaign, MS Dhoni surprised many by expressing his desire to return for the 2024 season, citing gratitude for the overwhelming support from fans during CSK's title-winning run.

Dhoni, accompanied by his wife Sakshi, was recently seen at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.

