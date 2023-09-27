Could MotoGP Bharat pave the way for the return of Formula 1 to India?

The success of the popular motorcycle racing championship MotoGP might have paved the way for Formula 1’s return to India after a hiatus of almost a decade. According to people familiar with the matter, negotiations are already ongoing to bring back the much-awaited racing tournament to the Buddh International Circuit in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. Discussions with the organisers of F1 are expected to commence shortly.

India hosted its first F1 race in 2011 at the Buddh International Circuit, but it was discontinued after a three-year run. The Indian Grand Prix not only drew motorsport enthusiasts from across the nation but also saw legendary racers on display with Sebastian Vettel winning every F1 race held in India. One of the biggest reasons the event was discontinued, experts say, was because of the withdrawal of entertainment tax exemption by the Uttar Pradesh government.

With the success of MotoGP this year, the Uttar Pradesh government might look at a potential return of Formula 1 by 2025. Formula-E race in Hyderabad in February already received an enthusiastic response from sports enthusiasts and according to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the Formula-E event was just scratching the surface. “There's more that can be done in India, including a return of F1. India is important not because I am here, not because I am the president, India and China both have the manufacturers, both have the numbers. We have not scratched the surface yet. We are talking about 2.8 billion people in these two countries and we have less than 8000 competitive licenses,” he said.

This year’s MotoGP saw a lot of enthusiasm both from the participants and company’s side as two-wheeler companies took the opportunity to introduce their new offerings. “There is a lot of enthusiasm among Yamaha fans to witness the first ever MotoGP race in India. With the launch of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range, we believe it is only going to rev up their excitement. The introduction of 2023 MotoGP Edition livery strengthens our commitment towards Indian customers of offering an exciting, stylish, and sporty model range that represents Yamaha’s rich racing legacy. This exclusive line-up showcases Yamaha’s continuous efforts to meet the aspirations of our young customers including those who are passionate MotoGP fans,” Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group of companies, said.

Racing champion K Y Ahamed said this is not an easy championship as this circuit includes challenges from all over the world. “Maybe my racing is not up to the mark yet. But I will motivate myself and work harder and definitely come back. I can prepare for next year. Moto GP is happening till 2030, so I will not give up and motivate myself to come back. I will prepare harder and ride better. I hope I will do better and come back next year,” he said.

Experts hope to see F1 drivers, too, brace themselves for a soon-to-be-announced return for the global championship to India.

