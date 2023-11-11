ENG vs PAK: Can Pakistan still make it to the semis and face India? Here are the chasing scenarios

Pakistan are playing their last league match against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Despite losing the toss to England, Pakistan have been trying to make a comeback in the game. At present, England is at 140/2 in 25 overs. Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan gave a solid start to England and added 82 runs for the first wicket before Iftikhar Ahmed broke the stand in the 14th over.

The big question currently is if England put a big score on the board, can Pakistan win from that point and surpass New Zealand's net run rate and play against India? As per earlier permutation and combination, Pakistan needed to bat first in Kolkata to keep alive their slim chances of making it to the semi-finals.

England, on the other hand, were already out of the tournament and are just aiming to spoil the party for the Men in Green.

But here's their chasing scenarios to qualify in the semifinals, as per India Today.

Restrict England to 20 and chase within 1.3 overs

Restrict England to 50 and chase within 2 overs

Restrict England to 100 and chase within 2.5 overs

Restrict England to 150 and chase within 3.4 overs

Restrict England to 200 and chase within 4.3 overs

Restrict England to 300 and chase within 6.1 overs

On Friday, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the equations are definitely in the back of their minds. "It's in our mind and we will try to do it. We will try to execute our plans and how we will achieve the target.

After the toss today, Babar said that the toss was not in their hands, but rather they will try their best to perform well in this game.

"We wanted to bat first as well. But the toss is not in our hands. We have a good bowling attack. We need to bowl well and get them out as quickly as possible. We have one change. Hasan Ali is not playing, and Shadab Khan comes in," Pakistan captain Babar Azam said.

"We are looking forward to another Fakhar innings. He has batted beautifully, and everyone has enjoyed his batting in the dressing room. Let us see how it goes," he further added.

Pakistan started their campaign well but then lost four matches back to back, making this World Cup as one of their worst tournaments ever. The side had faced losses at the hands of India, Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan during the tournament. They were depending on Sri Lanka to beat New Zealand earlier this week to have a shot at the semis.

Many former players have taken a dig at Pakistan's exit from the tournament. On Friday, former India opener Virender Sehwag posted ‘Pakistan Zindabhaag’ on Instagram, which drew a lot of criticism. "Pakistan Zindabhaag! Bas yahin tak tha jo tha. Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality. Have a safe flight back home. Bye Bye Pakistan!," Sehwag shared a post on Instagram.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared a list of situations under which Pakistan could win and qualify for the semi-finals. "Keep believing Pakistan .. You never know ..," wrote Vaughan in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.