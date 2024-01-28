England defeat India by 28 runs in 1st test match at Hyderabad

England emerged victorious against India on Sunday in the first Test match of a five-game series, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The English team secured a 28-run win over the hosts, thereby taking an early lead in the series with a scoreline of 1-0.

The day began with India chasing a target of 231 runs for victory. Despite a promising start, the Indian batting lineup experienced a dramatic collapse, ultimately being bowled out for 202. England's Tom Hartley was instrumental in the collapse, claiming an impressive seven wickets for 62 runs in his debut Test match, which included key dismissals that thwarted India's chase.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, was the top scorer for his team with 39 runs. However, his efforts were not enough to steer India to a win. The match concluded with England's Ben Stokes bringing Mark Wood into the attack, which proved to be a strategic move as the final wickets fell, sealing England's triumph.

The second Test is scheduled to begin in Visakhapatnam on Friday, where India will look to level the series and England will aim to extend their lead. The outcome of this first Test sets the stage for an exciting series, with both teams showcasing their competitive spirit and determination to come out on top.

England: 246 and 420 all out in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Jasprit Bumrah 4/41).

India: 436 and 202 all out in 69.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 39; Tom Hartley 7/62).