Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 match: When and where to watch, Thiruvananthapuram weather update, squad and other details

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 match: When and where to watch, Thiruvananthapuram weather update, squad and other details

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will look to extend its win when it meets Australia in the second T20 match in Thiruvananthapuram today

The Ind vs Aus second T20I will take place today The Ind vs Aus second T20I will take place today
SUMMARY
  • India and Australia will meet each other in the second T20I of the five-match series against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram today
  • Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India has taken a 1-0 lead in the series
  • The India vs Australia 2nd T20 International match be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex

Following a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 international series against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will look to extend its win when the two teams meet in Thiruvananthapuram today.

The second T20 game between India and Australia will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram from 7 pm on November 26, Sunday.

In the first T20 International of the five-match series held in Visakhapatnam, skipper Suryakumar Yadav led from the front in the company of Ishan Kishan to hand an inexperienced India a thrilling two-wicket victory over Australia.

Chasing a massive 209-run target, Suryakumar scored 80 off 42 balls, while Kishan made 58 off 39 balls. Towards the end, Rinku Singh (22 not out off 14 balls) delivered the finishing touches with a six to get India its much-required win after a heartbreaking World Cup loss.

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 match: Date, time and venue

The second T20 International match between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, November 26 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. The match will start at 7 pm.

Ind vs Aus second T20 international: How to watch?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20 International match be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex. Meanwhile, the live-streaming of the match would also be available on the JioCinema app and website.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Weather predictions in Thiruvananthapuram

According to weather forecasting website AccuWeather, showers are expected in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The forecast shows 55 per cent chances of rain during the day and 11 per cent chances at night. While the maximum temperature will go up to 33 degree Celsius, the minimum temperature will be around 25 degree Celsius.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Squad 

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia T20 squad: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

Published on: Nov 26, 2023, 8:18 AM IST
