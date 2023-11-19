scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
IND vs AUS, WC final 2023: India down 7 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah on crease with Suryakumar Yadav

Feedback

IND vs AUS, WC final 2023: India down 7 wickets, Jasprit Bumrah on crease with Suryakumar Yadav

Other Indian batsmen-- Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja-- have also returned to the pavillion. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Shami scored 6 runs off 10 balls while he was on the crease Shami scored 6 runs off 10 balls while he was on the crease

IND vs AUS, WC final 2023: Team India has lost its seventh wicket when Mohammed Shami returned to the pavillion. Before him, KL Rahul returned to the pavillion after scoring 66 runs off 107 balls. Other Indian batsmen-- Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja-- have also returned to the pavillion. 

With this, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are on the crease at present. While Suryakumar Yadav has scored 11 runs off 17 balls,Jasprit Bumrah has scored 1 run off 1 ball. Shami scored 6 runs off 10 balls while he was on the crease. At present, India's total score is 213/7 in 44 overs. 

 

Published on: Nov 19, 2023, 5:19 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement