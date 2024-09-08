India announces Squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant back in team, Yash Dayal earns debut call-up

The BCCI announced India's squad for the 1st Test against Bangladesh on Sunday, with bowler Yash Dayal earning his first call-up. Led by Rohit Sharma, the team will play a 2-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a 3-match T20I series.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a comeback to the Test team, and Jasprit Bumrah will also be available. Virat Kohli returns to the Test squad after missing the five-match series against England earlier this year.

🚨 NEWS 🚨- Team India's squad for the 1st Test of the IDFC FIRST Bank Test series against Bangladesh announced.



Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep…



However, Mohammed Shami did not make it to the Test squad, despite earlier comments from chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar suggesting that the right-arm pacer was aiming for a return in the first Test against Bangladesh.



The first Test of the series is scheduled in Chennai on September 19, followed by the second Test in Kanpur on September 27.

After the Bangladesh series, New Zealand will visit India for a three-match Test series starting on October 16, continuing into early November. Following that, India will head to Australia for a highly anticipated five-match Test series.

In early 2025, India will host England for five T20Is and three ODIs in January and February.

