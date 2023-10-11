India vs Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma slams 7th World Cup century in Delhi; cricket fans say 'greatest of all time'

Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday hailed by his fans as being "greatest of all time" for his stunning century against Afghanistan in New Delhi.

During his imperious knock, Sharma broke a bevy of records as well. He had hit fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian in 63 balls. In the 48-year history of ODI World Cup, Sharma is the only batsman to score seven hundreds and he achieved this feat in 19 innings.

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma also scored the most sixes in international cricket at 554, crossing West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle.

Chasing 273, India was comfortably placed after 28 overs at 228 for the loss of two wickets, with Rohit Sharma bowled by Rashid Khan after scoring 131 with 16 fours and five sixes. Ishan Kishan returned to the pavilion after scoring a quickfire 47. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were at the crease with the former looking ominous at 34.