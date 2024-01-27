India vs England: Ashwin dismisses Ben Stokes for 12th time, creates record

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed England captain Ben Stokes for a record 12th time in Test cricket. This latest encounter took place during the first Test match between India and England in Hyderabad, where Ashwin's exceptional delivery outsmarted Stokes, leaving him and the spectators in awe.

The delivery that sealed Stokes' fate was a flighted ball that pitched on middle stump and spun away sharply, beating Stokes' defensive push and crashing into the off-stump. This dismissal not only showcased Ashwin's dominance over Stokes but also equaled the record set by Indian legend Kapil Dev, who had dismissed Mudassar Nazar of Pakistan 12 times in Tests.

Stokes entered the crease when England found themselves in a challenging situation, trailing India by 190 runs with four wickets down for 140. Tasked with building a crucial partnership alongside Ollie Pope to narrow the deficit, Stokes faced the daunting challenge.

However, Ashwin had different plans. Despite Stokes exhibiting his typically robust technique, Ashwin delivered a tossed-up delivery on the middle stump. The ball gripped and sharply turned past Stokes' outside edge, colliding with the off-stump. Although Stokes executed a solid defensive push, Ashwin's delivery proved too formidable to negotiate, leaving England still trailing by 27 runs.

Throughout their encounters, Ashwin has bowled 623 deliveries to Stokes, conceding a mere 232 runs and claiming his wicket 12 times. Stokes, known for his aggressive playstyle, has been forced to adopt a more defensive approach against Ashwin, which has often played into the spinner's hands. With an average of just 19.33 against Ashwin, it is clear that Stokes has found it challenging to counter the Indian spinner's guile and skill.

