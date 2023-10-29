India vs England, World Cup 2023: England win toss, elect to field first

Rohit Sharma led India will bat first at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in Lucknow as England won the toss and chose to bowl first. Jos Buttler, the captain of England, won the toss and decided to bowl first.



He said that it was a gut decision and that he did not have a particular reason for bowling first. Rohit Sharma was happy with the decision and said that he wanted to bat first as well.

Speaking at the toss, Buttler said, "No particular reason, it was a gut decision (bowling first). I think our focus is getting back to playing the cricket we know we can play and it’s going to be a great occasion against a top team and hopefully today will be the day when we bring our best"

The last time these two teams faced off in a World Cup contest on Indian soil, spectators were awed as the game concluded with a draw. Fast-forward to the current tournament - Rohit Sharma-led Team India stands undefeated. The recent win over New Zealand, considered a tough opponent, has left the Men in Blue overflowing with confidence.

England's performance is under serious scrutiny as they have won only one of their five recent matches. Their single victory was a 137-run win over Bangladesh. England suffered significant defeats to New Zealand (9 wickets), Afghanistan (69 runs), South Africa (229 runs), and Sri Lanka (8 wickets), showcasing their difficulty in consistently competing at a high level.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

