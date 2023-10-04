India vs Pak World Cup match: No rooms available in Ahmedabad? Fans can win 'Uber Camper' stay for free, check details

Uber Camper has come to the rescue of cricket fans who aren't able to book any hotel rooms for the all-important India vs Pakistan match at the ICC World Cup 2023. On Wednesday, online cab service provider Uber announced that they are introducing Uber Camper, a limited-edition service that will allow cricket fans to book a free stay through an online contest to witness the high-octane clash in the World Cup.

Uber Camper is a luxurious stay on the wheels and will be a desirable place for cricket fans to stay while being in the city to witness the ICC World Cup matches.

“Introducing the Uber Camper – a limited-edition service for the most anticipated cricket match that will provide fans with an opportunity to seal their spot for a memorable and exciting stay for FREE! We have a special surprise for cricket fans gearing up for the epic cricket battle between India and Pakistan as part of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14,” said Uber in a release.

Ind vs Pak match ke pehle hotel booking milna mumkin hi nahi namumkin hai. 🙃



But you know what’s possible? Reserving an Uber Camper for you + 3 of your closest & craziest Team India fans. 😎#UberCamper pic.twitter.com/WJmDQNakPx — Uber India (@Uber_India) October 4, 2023

“After the crazy rush to get match tickets for the most anticipated clash is over, the focus has shifted to finding stay options in the host city Ahmedabad as hotels in the city are all sold out. As the d-day draws closer, many cricket lovers have been scrambling to find stay options for the match weekend and are exploring choices ranging from makeshift bread-and-breakfast places at sky-high prices to reportedly booking hospital beds,” said Uber.

“Our unmatchable offering is designed to beat the hotel booking blues while bringing unadulterated joy and hassle-free experience of the iconic match on the cards,” it added.

Uber has launched a #UberCamper contest on social media for fans to win and get a chance to get a free stay in an Uber Camper. Giving out the details on the same, “To win a stay in Uber Camper – we’ve launched a social media contest from October 4-October 7 where cricket fans have to post their pictures holding a placard with details on how they plan to support Team India. They can tag their squad – up to 3 friends or family members who are also joining them for the India Vs. Pakistan match in Ahmedabad- and tag @UberIndia. From the entries received, Uber will announce select lucky winners on October 8. Each winner will get an option to reserve their exclusive #UberCamper from the Uber app itself and have all their stay worries clean-bowled!” said Uber.

The Uber Camper will be stationed near the match venue.

“The contest winners will be able to reserve an #UberCamper from October 13-October 15, and each #UberCamper has a capacity of up to 4 people, which the winner can decide to bring along,” the company added.

