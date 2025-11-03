India’s Wonder Women stun South Africa to win maiden World Cup in historic final

India stormed to their first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup title on Sunday, overpowering South Africa by 52 runs in a gripping final at Navi Mumbai.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur sealed the historic win with a sensational catch, sparking celebrations across the stadium.

The victory marks a watershed moment for Indian women’s cricket, capping off an undefeated run in the 2025 tournament.

Batting first, India posted a formidable 298/7, powered by an explosive 87 from opener Shafali Verma and a steady 45 from Smriti Mandhana. Deepti Sharma, who would later star with the ball, added a vital 58-run knock to bolster India’s total.

South Africa, chasing a stiff target, were anchored by a defiant century from skipper Laura Wolvaardt. But India’s bowling attack kept the pressure relentless. Deepti Sharma delivered a match-winning spell, claiming 5 wickets and finishing the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 18.

Shree Charani also made her mark with key breakthroughs, ending the campaign with 13 wickets. Her tight spells throughout the tournament complemented India’s dominant bowling unit, which consistently outclassed opponents.

The triumph is India’s first World Cup title in women’s cricket, ending years of heartbreak in previous campaigns. The 2025 squad’s balance of firepower and composure proved too much for the competition, and the final in Navi Mumbai was a fitting climax to a commanding run.