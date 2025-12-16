The 2026 IPL auction kicked off on Tuesday with fierce bidding and surprising bargains as franchises scrambled for early dominance. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made the biggest splash, snapping up Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a staggering Rs 25.20 crore and Sri Lanka's pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore, together accounting for a Rs 43.20 crore spend in just two picks.

KKR also bagged Finn Allen for Rs 2 crore.

With today's staggering bidding, Green has become the most expensive overseas player in IPL history and the third-most expensive player overall.

Rajasthan Royals opened their account by buying Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 7.2 crore. Bishnoi had drawn interest from Chennai Super Kings, but CSK eventually turned to West Indies spinner Akeal Hossein, bagging him for Rs 2 crore. CSK also bought Prashant Veer for Rs 14.20 crore.

South Africa's Quinton De Kock went to the Mumbai Indians at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru acquired Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 7 crore, while David Miller went to Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 2 crore. DC also pulled off a steal by signing England's top-order batter Ben Duckett for Rs 2 crore. Wanindu Hasaranga was picked by Lucknow Super Giants in a similar value buy.

Among the surprises of the day, several big names found no takers. Maheesh Theekshana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and promising Indian talents like Yash Dhull, Abhinav Manohar, Arya Desai, and Atharva Taide went unsold.

Meanwhile, South African pacer Anrich Nortje found a buyer in Lucknow Super Giants, who paid Rs 2 crore to add him to their pace battery.

As of now, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings were yet to make their first picks.

The auction is still underway.