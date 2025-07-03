Kush Maini to drive for Mahindra Racing in Berlin rookie Formula E test

Mahindra Racing has confirmed Indian motorsport talent Kush Maini as one of its drivers for the upcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Rookie Test, set to take place in Berlin on 14 July.

This marks another key chapter in the collaboration between Maini and Mahindra Racing, the only Indian team currently competing at the World Championship level in global motorsport. Maini previously served as the team’s official Reserve Driver during Season 10 and participated in last year’s Rookie Test on the streets of Berlin’s Tempelhof Airport circuit.

The 23-year-old has already sampled the Mahindra M11Electro in a dedicated Rookie Free Practice session held in Jeddah earlier this year, where he set the fastest time under floodlights in what was also his first taste of Formula E’s GEN3 Evo era.

Outside the electric racing series, Maini has been making waves in Formula 2. His recent victory at the Monaco Grand Prix has taken his overall tally to two career wins and seven podiums in the championship, underlining his status as one of the category’s standout performers.

Maini will enjoy a full day of running in Berlin as part of the test programme. Mahindra Racing is expected to name its second rookie driver shortly.

Commenting on the news, Maini said: “I was really impressed with the Mahindra M11Electro in Jeddah, it’s a great car to drive and I can’t wait to experience it again in Berlin. Mahindra is a manufacturer I’ve worked with first-hand a lot over the last 18 months, and I’ve seen the hard work and development that has gone into improving the team’s results on track. It’s a great source of pride for me to represent them, and to help them push on and keep that rate of development going.”

Mahindra Racing CEO & Team Principal, Frederic Bertrand, added: “The whole point of the Berlin Rookie Test is to encourage and nurture the next generation of potential Formula E stars, and Kush is definitely a talent to watch in that regard. We’ve been very impressed with his performance and attitude on every occasion he’s stepped into a Mahindra Racing car so far and look forward to working with him again in Berlin.”