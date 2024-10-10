Rafael Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis after Davis Cup Final

In an announcement that shocked millions on Thursday, Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal revealed his decision to retire from professional tennis, effective after the upcoming Davis Cup final.

The 38-year-old, who has secured a remarkable 22 Grand Slam singles titles throughout his illustrious career, expressed a mix of emotions as he prepares to conclude his time on the court.

"It has been some difficult years, these last two especially," Nadal stated in a video message. He conveyed his excitement about competing in the Davis Cup, emphasising the significance of representing his country in what he describes as a meaningful farewell. "It's closing the circle because one of my first joys was the final in Sevilla in 2004," he shared, recalling his early successes.

Mil gracias a todos

Many thanks to all

Merci beaucoup à tous

Grazie mille à tutti

谢谢大家

شكرا لكم جميعا

תודה לכולכם

Obrigado a todos

Vielen Dank euch allen

Tack alla

Хвала свима

Gràcies a tots pic.twitter.com/7yPRs7QrOi — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 10, 2024

The knockout phase of the Davis Cup is scheduled to take place from November 19 to 24, marking the final chapter in Nadal's storied career. This announcement comes after a challenging period for the tennis icon, who has struggled with injuries that prevented him from participating in the 2023 French Open. Earlier this year, he faced an unexpected early exit in the first round of the tournament, losing to Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Nadal's last triumph at Roland Garros came in 2022, solidifying his remarkable legacy with an impressive 112-4 record on the Paris clay.