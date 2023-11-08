‘Sharm karo yaar’: Mohammed Shami slams former Pakistan cricketer for 'ball-changing' remarks

Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami has slammed former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza for bizarre remarks against the Indian cricket team. While speaking on a Pakistani channel, he claimed that ICC gave team India a different set of balls; he also added that BCCI is allowing the Indian team to have a better effect as compared to the other teams with the ball in the ODI World Cup 2023.

"We are seeing that when they are batting, they bat really well and suddenly the ball starts doing things when India bowls. There have been 7-8 close DRS calls that have gone in their favour,” Raza was quoted as saying.

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing," he added.

Reacting to the comments of Raza, Shami wrote a post on the social media platform Instagram and said that Raza should have some shame. Shami added that if Raza is not willing to listen to anyone, he should at least listen to legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram very carefully.

"Sharm karo yaar (Shame on you), you should focus on the game and not on useless nonsense; you can at least enjoy the success of others. It is an ICC World Cup, not a local cricket tournament. Wasim [Akram] bhai has tried to explain, at least try to believe in your player,” he wrote.

Raza's comments didn't go well, even with iconic pacer Wasim Akram. "I have been reading about it in the last couple of days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having; sounds like fun. Because their mind is not there. If you want to get yourselves humiliated, don't do the same to us in front of the entire world," said Wasim Akram on A Sports.

Even after Wasim Akram slammed him, Raza did not stop. After India defeated South Africa, Raza claimed that India had been manipulating the DRS (Decision Review System).

“Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen was the batter, and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?" Raza had said on ABN News.

“The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated, and that is clearly visible,” he added.

