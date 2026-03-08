As India prepare to take on New Zealand in the final today, all eyes will be on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the two sides will battle for the title.

Also read: India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final today: Know time, venue & live streaming details inside

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The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar.

While the India national cricket team heads into the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with strong recent bilateral form, history in ICC tournaments tells a different story. India have lost 4 of their last five ICC tournament clashes against New Zealand, giving the Black Caps a psychological edge.

Recent ICC clashes

The most recent encounter came in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 9, 2025, where India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to lift the title.

Earlier, the two sides met in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15, 2023, where India secured a 70-run victory to reach the final.

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However, New Zealand have also enjoyed success against India in global tournaments. In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand got the better of India during the Super 12 stage with an eight-wicket win.

Another memorable clash between the two teams came in the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, where New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in Manchester to advance to the final.

The rivalry in ICC events dates back further as well. During the Super 8 stage of the inaugural ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007, New Zealand defeated India by 10 runs.

India dominated the recent bilateral series

Despite the unfavourable ICC record, India have enjoyed the upper hand in recent bilateral contests. During New Zealand’s tour of India in January this year, the hosts won four of the five T20Is, signalling strong form ahead of the World Cup final.

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India wrapped up the series with a commanding performance in the fifth T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31. Batting first, India piled up 271/5 in 20 overs before bowling New Zealand out for 225 in 19.4 overs, sealing a 46-run victory in a high-scoring encounter.

New Zealand’s only success came in the fourth T20I in Visakhapatnam on January 28. The visitors posted 215/7 and then bowled India out for 165 in 18.4 overs, registering a 50-run win.

India had earlier taken firm control of the series with three consecutive victories. In the third T20I in Guwahati on January 25, the hosts chased 154 comfortably, finishing at 155/2 to win by eight wickets.

The second match in Raipur on January 23 turned into a run-fest, with India chasing down New Zealand’s 208/6 in just 15.2 overs to reach 209/3, clinching the game by seven wickets.

The series had begun with another dominant Indian performance in Nagpur on January 21. India posted 238/7 before restricting New Zealand to 190/7, sealing a 48-run victory.

With recent bilateral momentum favouring India but ICC history backing New Zealand, the T20 World Cup final sets the stage for another gripping chapter in the rivalry between the two sides.