India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final today: Know time, venue & live streaming details inside 

India will face New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, with the hosts looking to defend their title and lift the trophy for a record third time.

The high-profile clash is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST at the world’s largest cricket stadium, which can accommodate more than 1.3 lakh spectators.

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India booked their place in the final after edging past England national cricket team by seven runs in a thrilling semifinal, while New Zealand national cricket team stormed into the title clash with a dominant nine-wicket win over South Africa national cricket team.

High stakes for both teams

For India, the final presents an opportunity to achieve a rare feat. A victory would see the hosts become the first side to successfully defend a T20 World Cup title, further cementing their dominance in the shortest format.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be aiming to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup trophy, having finished runners-up in previous ICC tournaments but falling short in the final hurdle.

Where to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network and streamed on JioHotstar.

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Pitch and conditions

The final will be played on a surface traditionally known to favour batters at the Narendra Modi Stadium, though bowlers could get some assistance with the new ball. Dew is also expected to play a crucial role later in the evening, potentially influencing the captain’s decision at the toss.

A par score in the range of 180–200 is considered competitive at the venue, although the large outfield dimensions could provide some assistance to bowlers who vary their pace effectively.

Weather outlook

Weather conditions in Ahmedabad are forecast to remain clear and warm, with evening temperatures hovering around 28–30°C and little likelihood of rain, ensuring ideal conditions for a full match.

Key players to see

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India will rely heavily on wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who has been among the standout performers of the tournament.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are also expected to play pivotal roles.

For New Zealand, the spotlight will be on explosive opener Finn Allen, dependable batter Devon Conway, and experienced pacer Matt Henry.

Tournament Squads

India:

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.

New Zealand:

James Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Mitchell Santner (c), Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra.