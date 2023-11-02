scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Sports
'The King and Prince show at Wankhede': Cricket lovers praise Kohli-Gill partnership against Sri Lanka

Feedback

'The King and Prince show at Wankhede': Cricket lovers praise Kohli-Gill partnership against Sri Lanka

After the early wicket of Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Gill scored at a brisk pace too till the latter got out at a remarkable 92 off 92 balls

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
'The King and Prince show at Wankhede': Cricket lovers praise Kohli-Gill partnership against Sri Lanka 'The King and Prince show at Wankhede': Cricket lovers praise Kohli-Gill partnership against Sri Lanka

Cricket fans have been treated to a batting masterclass on Thursday as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have milked Sri Lankan bowling at the World Cup match in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

After the early wicket of Rohit Sharma for 4, Kohli and Gill have not only kept the score ticking but they scored at a brisk pace too till the latter got out at a remarkable 92 off 92 balls. 

Sri Lanka were off to a terrific start when Dilshan Madushanka beat the defence of Rohit on the second ball of the game for the first breakthrough. But, ever since, it was a Kohli-Gill show at Wankhede before Madushanka's slower delivery got him the wicket of Gill.

At the end of 30 overs, India was placed at 193 for the loss of two wickets with Kohli  unbeaten at 87 off 87 deliveries with 11 fours while Gill scored 11 fours and two sixes before getting out.

Here are a few reactions on X about the two formidable batsmen:

https://twitter.com/urscoolrahul/status/1720031695976669348
 

Published on: Nov 02, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement