'The King and Prince show at Wankhede': Cricket lovers praise Kohli-Gill partnership against Sri Lanka

Cricket fans have been treated to a batting masterclass on Thursday as Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill have milked Sri Lankan bowling at the World Cup match in Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

After the early wicket of Rohit Sharma for 4, Kohli and Gill have not only kept the score ticking but they scored at a brisk pace too till the latter got out at a remarkable 92 off 92 balls.

Sri Lanka were off to a terrific start when Dilshan Madushanka beat the defence of Rohit on the second ball of the game for the first breakthrough. But, ever since, it was a Kohli-Gill show at Wankhede before Madushanka's slower delivery got him the wicket of Gill.

At the end of 30 overs, India was placed at 193 for the loss of two wickets with Kohli unbeaten at 87 off 87 deliveries with 11 fours while Gill scored 11 fours and two sixes before getting out.

Here are a few reactions on X about the two formidable batsmen:

