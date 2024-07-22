'Wanted someone who would be available more regularly': Agarkar on why Yadav was chosen over Pandya as T20 captain

Chief selector of Team India Ajit Agarkar said at a press conference on Monday that the inputs from the dressing room and the need for consistent availability were key factors in choosing Suryakumar Yadav as the captain of the Indian T20 team over Hardik Pandya.

"We wanted a player who would be available more regularly, and fitness was a significant consideration," Agarkar stated at a press conference with newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir on 22 July in Mumbai. This announcement comes ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka, where they will play three T20 Internationals and three ODIs starting July 27.

Agarkar emphasized that Yadav's fitness and consistent availability were crucial in his appointment as captain. He added, "Yadav is one of the top T20 batters and is expected to participate in all the matches. We believe he is a deserving captain and we'll see how he performs in the role," newswire PTI quoted Agarkar as saying.

Regarding Hardik Pandya, Agarkar acknowledged the all-rounder's unique skills but noted, "Fitness is a key challenge, and we have some time to evaluate other options." On the topic of KL Rahul's exclusion, Agarkar remarked, "I wasn't involved when KL was overlooked."

The T20 series against Sri Lanka begins on July 27, with additional matches on July 28 and 30, all at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav will captain a 15-member squad for these games.

Following the T20s, the ODIs will take place on August 2, 4, and 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Rohit Sharma, who stepped down from T20 internationals after leading India to World Cup victory in the West Indies last month, will resume as the captain for the one-day team.

India T20 squad- Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Shubman Gill (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.