Wimbledon shock: 15-year-old player disqualified after racket flies into crowd

Wimbledon’s junior event was rocked by a dramatic disqualification on Saturday after 15-year-old German player Ida Wobker was defaulted for unsportsmanlike conduct following a furious racket throw that sent her equipment into the stands. The incident ended her girls’ singles match against Romania's Maria Valentina Pop and drew swift action from officials.

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The match turns ugly

Wobker was already under pressure after dropping the first set 6-0 and finding herself locked at 5-5 in the second when she missed a backhand long and lost her composure. Frustrated after what was described as her 44th unforced error, she slammed her racket onto the grass, and it bounced off the court into the small seating area beside court 11.

The Times of India report said it was not immediately clear whether anyone in the crowd was stuck, while another report noted no obvious injury had been seen. Wobker then walked over to retrieve the racket before officials reviewed the incident and called for a lengthy discussion.



Officials step in

After the review, the chair umpire announced that Wobker had been defaulted for unsportsmanlike conduct, bringing a sudden end to her Wimbledon campaign. The All England Club later confirmed the disqualification, underscoring how seriously officials treated the safety risk created by the racket entering the spectator area.

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Ida Wobker iba ganando el segundo set 5-3. Tras un juego largo y varios SP tirados, Pop hizo break. Con 5-5 y 30-0, Wobker comete su UE nº 44. Golpea la raqueta contra el suelo y rebota tan fuerte que se va al público; descalificación y partido perdidopic.twitter.com/9f0xOV6OBp — Cristian (@Doural_28_) July 4, 2026

There was no prize money at stake in the junior competition, so Wobker was not fined, according to a Times of India report. The case adds to a growing list of tennis incidents in which on-court anger has triggered disciplinary action, though this one was especially notable because it involved a junior player and a potential danger to spectators.

Notable tennis disqualifications

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The Wimbledon disqualification also recalled some of tennis’s most notorious misconduct cases. In 1995, former British player Tim Henman became the first player in the Open Era to be disqualified from a tournament after accidentally hitting a ball girl at Wimbledon during a men’s doubles match. More recently, Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the 2020 US Open after a ball he struck in frustration hit a line judge in the throat, underlining how swiftly officials can act when player anger endangers court staff or spectators.