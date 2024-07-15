'You'll definitely see me playing for a while': Rohit Sharma on future after retirement from T20Is

India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his intention to continue playing Test and ODI cricket "at least for a while" after retiring from T20Is following the T20 World Cup last month. Rohit, alongside senior players Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, retired from T20Is after leading India to victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, marking his first major win as captain.

He leaves T20Is as the highest run-scorer, with 4,231 runs in 159 matches, including five hundreds and 32 fifties Rohit led India in the 2022 T20 World Cup, where the team was ousted in the semifinals by eventual champions England. A year later, India, under his leadership, reached the final of the 50-over World Cup at home but lost to Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

"This was my last T20I game. There’s no better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve cherished every moment. I began my India career with this format and always wanted to win the Cup. I can't put into words how emotional this moment is for me. I was desperate for this title. I'm happy we finally crossed the line," Rohit told reporters after the final.

The 37-year-old is currently on a break and will miss India’s upcoming limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka later this month. "I don't look too far ahead. You will definitely see me playing for a while," Rohit said during a promotional event in the US on Sunday.

Rohit remains a key figure in India’s plans for the longer formats, both as an opening batter and as captain. He had a stellar performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, scoring 597 runs at a strike rate of over 120, as India finished as runners-up.

In challenging batting conditions, Rohit Sharma stuck to his mantra of all-out aggression, which ultimately benefited both him and India greatly. His score of 92 against Australia was the third-highest of the tournament and ranked second in terms of batting impact points in an innings, just behind Sherfane Rutherford's unbeaten 68 against New Zealand. Additionally, his 57 against England was crucial in helping India achieve an above-par total in the semi-final.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently confirmed that Rohit will continue to lead India in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle and the Champions Trophy in February-March next year.

Rohit’s next assignment is likely to be India’s first Test of the home season against Bangladesh in Chennai, starting September 19.